Extinction Rebellion climate change activists block an entrance to general aviation terminal at the Geneva Airport. Photo: EPA-EFE
Europe

Extinction Rebellion climate protesters block Geneva’s private jet terminal

  • Civil disobedience movement stages day of action at airport terminal demanding halt to ‘absurd’ form of luxury transport
Topic |   Climate change
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:40am, 17 Nov, 2019

Extinction Rebellion climate change activists block an entrance to general aviation terminal at the Geneva Airport. Photo: EPA-EFE
Demonstrators hold upside down portraits of French President Emmanuel Macron during a protest in Bayonne in August. Photo: AP
Europe

French climate activists keep stealing portraits of President Emmanuel Macron, but how should they be punished?

  • One by one, environmental activists around France have removed Macron’s official portraits from more than 130 town halls this year
  • French law says the thefts can be punishable by several years in prison, but no court seems willing to go as far as locking up the portrait removers
Topic |   France
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 9:43pm, 3 Nov, 2019

Demonstrators hold upside down portraits of French President Emmanuel Macron during a protest in Bayonne in August. Photo: AP
