Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Jennifer Arcuri said that Boris Johnson ignored her when she tried to contact him about how to handle the media fallout from allegations that she received special treatment because of their relationship when Johnson was mayor of London. Photo: AFP
Europe

‘I’ve kept your secrets’: US businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri ‘heartbroken’ by Boris Johnson

  • Jennifer Arcuri said she was treated like some ‘fleeting one-night stand’ after it was revealed she received special treatment when he was mayor of London
Topic |   Boris Johnson
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:50am, 17 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Jennifer Arcuri said that Boris Johnson ignored her when she tried to contact him about how to handle the media fallout from allegations that she received special treatment because of their relationship when Johnson was mayor of London. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.