Jennifer Arcuri said that Boris Johnson ignored her when she tried to contact him about how to handle the media fallout from allegations that she received special treatment because of their relationship when Johnson was mayor of London. Photo: AFP
‘I’ve kept your secrets’: US businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri ‘heartbroken’ by Boris Johnson
- Jennifer Arcuri said she was treated like some ‘fleeting one-night stand’ after it was revealed she received special treatment when he was mayor of London
Topic | Boris Johnson
Jennifer Arcuri said that Boris Johnson ignored her when she tried to contact him about how to handle the media fallout from allegations that she received special treatment because of their relationship when Johnson was mayor of London. Photo: AFP