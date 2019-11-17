Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Amancio Ortega currently owns property in nine countries: Britain, Canada, France, Italy, Mexico, Portugal, South Korea, Spain and the United States. File photo: AFP
Europe

Secrets to billionaire Zara founder’s US$11 billion property empire … steer clear of housing real estate

  • Amancio Ortega currently owns property in nine countries: Britain, Canada, France, Italy, Mexico, Portugal, South Korea, Spain and the United States
  • His portfolio is mostly made up of offices and shops, as well as some hotels
Topic |   International Property
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:29pm, 17 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Amancio Ortega currently owns property in nine countries: Britain, Canada, France, Italy, Mexico, Portugal, South Korea, Spain and the United States. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Research by anti-corruption campaign group Transparency International analysed 400 money laundering and corruption cases. Photo: Shutterstock
Europe

UK private schools, hovercraft, crocodile handbags: eye-popping spending habits of corrupt super-rich revealed

  • Groundbreaking analysis finds £300 billion of suspect funds funnelled through the UK
Topic |   Britain
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 9:15pm, 24 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Research by anti-corruption campaign group Transparency International analysed 400 money laundering and corruption cases. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.