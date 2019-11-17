Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, who gave an hour-long interview on his links to convicted US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Photo: AFP
Britain’s Prince Andrew lambasted after ‘catastrophic’ interview on Epstein links
- The prince was criticised for his lack of judgment and empathy with alleged victims of US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
- Public relations experts have branded the hour-long interview ‘disastrous’
Britain’s Prince Andrew has ‘no recollection’ of woman who claims she was forced to have sex with him when she was 17
- Prince says he regrets remaining friends with Jeffrey Epstein after the financier was convicted of soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008
- Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in August while awaiting trial for abuses involving girls at his Palm Beach home and on his private island
