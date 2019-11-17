A city worker helps a woman who decided to cross St Mark’s square in Venice on a gangway, in spite of prohibition. Photo: AP
Venice’s St Mark’s Square closed again as city hit by third major flooding in a week
- The historic Italian city saw water levels rise by 150cm, as sea surges and strong storms battered the region
- Meanwhile, heavy rain elsewhere in the country has prompted flood warnings in Pisa and Florence
Topic | Italy
The flooded Piazza San Marco square, with the Bell Tower and San Marco Basilica on November 12. Photo: AFP
