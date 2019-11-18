Channels

People sit in a flooded bar amid rising water levels in Venice. Photo: EPA
Europe

Devastating Venice floods threaten priceless art, historic buildings and city’s unique way of life

  • Venice was hit Sunday by a record third exceptional tide in the same week
  • Churches, shops and homes have also been inundated in the Renaissance city, a Unesco World Heritage Site
Topic |   Italy
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 1:30pm, 18 Nov, 2019

People sit in a flooded bar amid rising water levels in Venice. Photo: EPA
People wade through water in a flooded St. Mark’s Square in Venice, Italy on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Europe

Venice ‘on its knees’ after worst flooding in more than 50 years

  • St. Mark’s Basilica’s crypt inundated for only the second time in history; damage also reported at the Ca’ Pesaro modern art gallery and at La Fenice theatre
  • Officials calculated hundreds of millions of euros in damage
Topic |   Italy
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 5:51am, 14 Nov, 2019

People wade through water in a flooded St. Mark’s Square in Venice, Italy on Wednesday. Photo: AP
