People sit in a flooded bar amid rising water levels in Venice. Photo: EPA
Devastating Venice floods threaten priceless art, historic buildings and city’s unique way of life
- Venice was hit Sunday by a record third exceptional tide in the same week
- Churches, shops and homes have also been inundated in the Renaissance city, a Unesco World Heritage Site
Topic | Italy
People wade through water in a flooded St. Mark’s Square in Venice, Italy on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Venice ‘on its knees’ after worst flooding in more than 50 years
- St. Mark’s Basilica’s crypt inundated for only the second time in history; damage also reported at the Ca’ Pesaro modern art gallery and at La Fenice theatre
- Officials calculated hundreds of millions of euros in damage
