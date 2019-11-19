Channels

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing renewed questions about his personal life. Photo: EPA
Europe

Love affairs, Russians and Brexit: what is Boris Johnson hiding?

  • UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces renewed questions about his links to a US businesswoman who claims ‘very special relationship’ with him
  • Questions also mount over what influence Russia may have had on the 2016 Brexit referendum
Topic |   Boris Johnson
Hilary Clarke

Hilary Clarke  

Updated: 1:38pm, 19 Nov, 2019

Jennifer Arcuri said that Boris Johnson ignored her when she tried to contact him about how to handle the media fallout from allegations that she received special treatment because of their relationship when Johnson was mayor of London. Photo: AFP
Europe

‘I’ve kept your secrets’: US businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri ‘heartbroken’ by Boris Johnson

  • Jennifer Arcuri said she was treated like some ‘fleeting one-night stand’ after it was revealed she received special treatment when he was mayor of London
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:59pm, 17 Nov, 2019

Jennifer Arcuri said that Boris Johnson ignored her when she tried to contact him about how to handle the media fallout from allegations that she received special treatment because of their relationship when Johnson was mayor of London. Photo: AFP
