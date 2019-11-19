UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing renewed questions about his personal life. Photo: EPA
Love affairs, Russians and Brexit: what is Boris Johnson hiding?
- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces renewed questions about his links to a US businesswoman who claims ‘very special relationship’ with him
- Questions also mount over what influence Russia may have had on the 2016 Brexit referendum
Topic | Boris Johnson
Jennifer Arcuri said that Boris Johnson ignored her when she tried to contact him about how to handle the media fallout from allegations that she received special treatment because of their relationship when Johnson was mayor of London. Photo: AFP
‘I’ve kept your secrets’: US businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri ‘heartbroken’ by Boris Johnson
- Jennifer Arcuri said she was treated like some ‘fleeting one-night stand’ after it was revealed she received special treatment when he was mayor of London
