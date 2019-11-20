British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn during the live debate. Photo: Handout via EPA-EFE
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn spar over Brexit in first election debate
- Neither candidate appeared to land a knockout blow in the first of several planned televised debates ahead of the divisive December 12 poll
Topic | Britain
Labour said it would bring the parts of telecommunications giant BT that deal with broadband into public ownership. Photo: Reuters
UK opposition Labour Party promises free broadband for all in election pledge
- The eye-catching spending pledge was dismissed as a ‘crackpot scheme’ by Prime Minister Boris Johnson that would cost ‘many tens of billions’
- Labour said it would bring the parts of telecommunications giant BT into public ownership as part of a nationalisation programme
