Footage posted online shows two men trying to remove blind Ghanaian student Ebenezer Azamati from the Oxford Union chamber. Photo: Oxford Africa Society via Twitter
Oxford Union president resigns after blind student dragged from debate ‘by his ankles’
- Footage shows distressed Ghanaian postgraduate Ebenezer Azamati clinging to bench as two men attempt to remove him from chamber
- Azamati was then suspended from exclusive debating society after being accused of ‘violent misconduct’
Topic | Britain
