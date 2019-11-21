Britain's Prince Andrew arrives at the Francis Crick Institute in London in July 2017. Photo: EPA-EFE
Prince Andrew steps down from public duties amid Jeffrey Epstein scandal
- Scrutiny over ‘ill-judged’ association with disgraced US financier causing ‘major disruption’ to royal family’s work
- Controversy deepened after Prince Andrew’s apparent lack of compassion for Epstein’s victims in disastrous TV interview
The Metropolitan Correctional Facility, where Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his jail cell, is seen in New York City. Photo: AFP
Jeffrey Epstein’s prison guards charged with falsifying records after they failed to watch him
- Epstein was found dead in his cell in August as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges, giving rise to conspiracy theories
- The cell where he died was in a high-security unit, famous for having held terrorists and drug cartel kingpins
