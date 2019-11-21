Channels

Britain's Prince Andrew arrives at the Francis Crick Institute in London in July 2017. Photo: EPA-EFE
Europe

Prince Andrew steps down from public duties amid Jeffrey Epstein scandal

  • Scrutiny over 'ill-judged' association with disgraced US financier causing 'major disruption' to royal family's work
  • Controversy deepened after Prince Andrew's apparent lack of compassion for Epstein's victims in disastrous TV interview
Topic | Royalty
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:58am, 21 Nov, 2019

Britain's Prince Andrew arrives at the Francis Crick Institute in London in July 2017. Photo: EPA-EFE
The Metropolitan Correctional Facility, where Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his jail cell, is seen in New York City. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Jeffrey Epstein's prison guards charged with falsifying records after they failed to watch him

  • Epstein was found dead in his cell in August as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges, giving rise to conspiracy theories
  • The cell where he died was in a high-security unit, famous for having held terrorists and drug cartel kingpins
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 11:14pm, 20 Nov, 2019

The Metropolitan Correctional Facility, where Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his jail cell, is seen in New York City. Photo: AFP
