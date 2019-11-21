A woman walks past a memorial reading “For peace, liberty and democracy. Never again Fascism” in front the house where Adolf Hitler was born, in Braunau, Austria, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
House where Adolf Hitler was born will become police station, Austria says
- Decision made after years of debate over how best to prevent building from becoming neo-Nazi pilgrimage site
- Architects from across EU will submit plans this month, with winning design to be picked by jury of experts and public officials
File photo of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler at a ceremony in Lower Saxony, Germany, in 1938. Photo: AP
German auctioneer defends Nazi sale, including premium copy of Hitler’s Mein Kampf
- Among the 842 Nazi items going under the hammer are Hitler’s top hat and a luxury edition of his manifesto Mein Kampf
- Hermann Historica acknowledges it’s almost impossible to filter out bidders with ‘wrong’ ideologies, but says it has strict controls over the sale process
