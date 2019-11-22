Britain's Prince Andrew at a meeting with Turkish businessmen at Ciragan Palace in Istanbul in May 2004. Photo: AFP
Prince Andrew faces new pressure to talk to US about Jeffrey Epstein
- Victims’ lawyers believe Duke of York may have valuable information about late financier’s sex offences
- Prince Andrew has stepped down from royal duties after disastrous TV interview in which he tried to justify ties to Epstein
Topic | Royalty
Britain's Prince Andrew arrives at the Francis Crick Institute in London in July 2017. Photo: EPA-EFE
Prince Andrew steps down from public duties amid Jeffrey Epstein scandal
- Scrutiny over ‘ill-judged’ association with disgraced US financier causing ‘major disruption’ to royal family’s work
- Controversy deepened after Prince Andrew’s apparent lack of compassion for Epstein’s victims in disastrous TV interview
