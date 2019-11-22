British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: EPA
Britain’s Tories plan tax hike for foreign homebuyers
- Conservatives said it would levy an additional 3% surcharge on the country’s stamp duty land tax for overseas buyers
- The party estimates the tax will raise up to US$155 million a year, which it says will help fund programmes to tackle rough sleeping
Topic | Britain
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: EPA
Labour said it would bring the parts of telecommunications giant BT that deal with broadband into public ownership. Photo: Reuters
UK opposition Labour Party promises free broadband for all in election pledge
- The eye-catching spending pledge was dismissed as a ‘crackpot scheme’ by Prime Minister Boris Johnson that would cost ‘many tens of billions’
- Labour said it would bring the parts of telecommunications giant BT into public ownership as part of a nationalisation programme
Topic | Britain
Labour said it would bring the parts of telecommunications giant BT that deal with broadband into public ownership. Photo: Reuters