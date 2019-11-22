Channels

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: EPA
Europe

Britain’s Tories plan tax hike for foreign homebuyers

  • Conservatives said it would levy an additional 3% surcharge on the country’s stamp duty land tax for overseas buyers
  • The party estimates the tax will raise up to US$155 million a year, which it says will help fund programmes to tackle rough sleeping
Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:08pm, 22 Nov, 2019

Labour said it would bring the parts of telecommunications giant BT that deal with broadband into public ownership. Photo: Reuters
Europe

UK opposition Labour Party promises free broadband for all in election pledge

  • The eye-catching spending pledge was dismissed as a ‘crackpot scheme’ by Prime Minister Boris Johnson that would cost ‘many tens of billions’
  • Labour said it would bring the parts of telecommunications giant BT into public ownership as part of a nationalisation programme
Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:46am, 16 Nov, 2019

