Candles are lit during a prayer for 39 people found dead in the back of a truck near London, in Hanoi. Photo: Reuters
Teen Vietnamese UK truck victim had escaped from Dutch migrant centre
- The teenage boy was among the 39 bodies found in a refrigerated truck in Britain last month, a newspaper report said
- Detectives investigating the case on Friday made another arrest, detaining a man on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people
Topic | Britain
Police at the scene where 39 bodies were discovered in a lorry container, in Essex, Britain. Photo: Reuters
Essex truck deaths: why are so many Chinese and Vietnamese being trafficked to the UK?
- The discovery of 39 dead migrants in a refrigerated truck in Britain highlights a rise in modern slavery cases featuring Chinese and Vietnamese victims
- Those figures are the tip of the iceberg. Many more are hidden in the shadows of illicit cannabis farms, nail bars and brothels
Topic | UK truck deaths
