Named only as Laura H, the 30-year-old arrived at Frankfurt airport late on Saturday on a flight from Erbil in Iraq. Photo: Alamy Stock Photo
In a first, suspected woman Isis member returned to Germany
- Woman named only as Laura H is first adult female Isis member to have been returned through official channels to Germany from Syria
- She allegedly posted an online call for aid donations for Syria that in reality went to a fundamentalist group
Topic | Islamic State
