World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee launches ‘contract’ to end online abuse
- The document calls for stronger laws and regulations, companies that put democracy before profits and users to demand their ‘digital rights’
- Tech giants such as Google, Microsoft and Facebook have announced their support, as have the governments of France, Germany and Ghana
Tim Berners-Lee pictured at a data privacy conference at the European Parliament last year. Photo: AP