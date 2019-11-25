Channels

The truck that was found to contain 39 dead bodies. Photo: AP
Europe

UK truck deaths: British driver pleads guilty to two offences after tragedy that killed 39 Vietnamese migrants

  • Maurice Robinson, 25, pleaded guilty to plotting to assist unlawful immigration and to acquiring criminal property
  • The discovery of the bodies has shone a spotlight on the illicit human smuggling trade that requires people to make perilous journeys to Europe
Topic |   UK truck deaths
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 8:41pm, 25 Nov, 2019

The truck that was found to contain 39 dead bodies. Photo: AP
A relative lights an incense stick in front of a portrait of Bui Thi Nhung, who is feared to be among the 39 people found dead in a truck in Britain, inside her house in Vietnam. Photo: AFP
Europe

Driver charged over Essex truck deaths as UK police ask Vietnamese to help identify victims

  • Maurice Robinson from Northern Ireland faces 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people and money laundering
  • Irish police on Saturday arrested a fifth person in connection with the investigation
Topic |   UK truck deaths
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:57pm, 29 Oct, 2019

A relative lights an incense stick in front of a portrait of Bui Thi Nhung, who is feared to be among the 39 people found dead in a truck in Britain, inside her house in Vietnam. Photo: AFP
