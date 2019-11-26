German Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier compared concerns over potential spying by the Chinese government to previous phone-tapping by the “unreliable” US government. Photo: dpa
German minister and US envoy clash over Huawei’s possible participation in Germany’s 5G network
- Economic minister Peter Altmaier says risk of Huawei transmitting data to Chinese intelligence agencies is no greater than what ‘unreliable’ US has already done
- US ambassador Richard Grenell calls comparison ‘an insult’ to Americans ‘who contribute to the security of Germany’
German Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier compared concerns over potential spying by the Chinese government to previous phone-tapping by the “unreliable” US government. Photo: dpa
A view of the Huawei Germany headquarters in Düsseldorf in October. Photo: dpa
Canada spy agencies split over proposed Huawei 5G ban, report says
- Spy agency CSIS believes security risks can be mitigated, while electronic eavesdropping agency CSE said to support outright ban
- Two of Canada’s largest carriers would have to replace Chinese telecoms giant’s gear in their networks, costing them millions of dollars
