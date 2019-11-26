Channels

German Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier compared concerns over potential spying by the Chinese government to previous phone-tapping by the “unreliable” US government. Photo: dpa
Europe

German minister and US envoy clash over Huawei’s possible participation in Germany’s 5G network

  • Economic minister Peter Altmaier says risk of Huawei transmitting data to Chinese intelligence agencies is no greater than what ‘unreliable’ US has already done
  • US ambassador Richard Grenell calls comparison ‘an insult’ to Americans ‘who contribute to the security of Germany’
Topic |   Huawei
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 6:28am, 26 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A view of the Huawei Germany headquarters in Düsseldorf in October. Photo: dpa
United States & Canada

Canada spy agencies split over proposed Huawei 5G ban, report says

  • Spy agency CSIS believes security risks can be mitigated, while electronic eavesdropping agency CSE said to support outright ban
  • Two of Canada’s largest carriers would have to replace Chinese telecoms giant’s gear in their networks, costing them millions of dollars
Topic |   Huawei
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:52am, 14 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

