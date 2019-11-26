Channels

The Huawei logo displayed on a sign outside the company’s offices in Reading, Britain, in May. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Huawei’s British prospects dented as BT seeks new broadband supplier

  • Optic fibre vendor evaluation process has begun as phone company tries to reduce reliance on Chinese telecoms company
  • Move underscores pressure to curtail Huawei’s dominant position in communication networks following warnings that firm may be a security risk
Topic |   Huawei
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 5:43am, 26 Nov, 2019

German Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier compared concerns over potential spying by the Chinese government to previous phone-tapping by the “unreliable” US government. Photo: dpa
Europe

German minister and US envoy clash over Huawei’s possible participation in Germany’s 5G network

  • Economic minister Peter Altmaier says risk of Huawei transmitting data to Chinese intelligence agencies is no greater than what ‘unreliable’ US has already done
  • US ambassador Richard Grenell calls comparison ‘an insult’ to American soldiers ‘who contribute to the security of Germany’
Topic |   Huawei
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 5:38am, 26 Nov, 2019

