The Huawei logo displayed on a sign outside the company’s offices in Reading, Britain, in May. Photo: Reuters
Huawei’s British prospects dented as BT seeks new broadband supplier
- Optic fibre vendor evaluation process has begun as phone company tries to reduce reliance on Chinese telecoms company
- Move underscores pressure to curtail Huawei’s dominant position in communication networks following warnings that firm may be a security risk
German Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier compared concerns over potential spying by the Chinese government to previous phone-tapping by the “unreliable” US government. Photo: dpa
German minister and US envoy clash over Huawei’s possible participation in Germany’s 5G network
- Economic minister Peter Altmaier says risk of Huawei transmitting data to Chinese intelligence agencies is no greater than what ‘unreliable’ US has already done
- US ambassador Richard Grenell calls comparison ‘an insult’ to American soldiers ‘who contribute to the security of Germany’
