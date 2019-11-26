Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Emergency workers clear debris at a damaged building in Thumane, 34km northwest of the capital Tirana, after an earthquake hit Albania. Photo: AFP
Europe

People trapped under rubble after most powerful quake in decades rocks Albania

  • Magnitude 6.4 quake was second to hit the region in two months
  • Firefighters and army staff helping residents caught under rubble
Topic |   Earthquakes
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:35pm, 26 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Emergency workers clear debris at a damaged building in Thumane, 34km northwest of the capital Tirana, after an earthquake hit Albania. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.