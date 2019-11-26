Emergency workers clear debris at a damaged building in Thumane, 34km northwest of the capital Tirana, after an earthquake hit Albania. Photo: AFP
People trapped under rubble after most powerful quake in decades rocks Albania
- Magnitude 6.4 quake was second to hit the region in two months
- Firefighters and army staff helping residents caught under rubble
Topic | Earthquakes
