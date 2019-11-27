Grazia Deng, who studied anthropology in Hong Kong and spent 14 months undertaking fieldwork on the Chinese cappuccino culture in Bologna, Italy. Photo: Hilary Clarke
Chinese baristas stir up Italy’s purist coffee culture in face of racism and violent crime
- More Chinese entrepreneurs buy neighbourhood coffee bars in Italy as children of Italians opt out of entering family businesses
- Expert says some Italians believe Chinese are taking over a key part of their culture
Topic | Chinese overseas
Grazia Deng, who studied anthropology in Hong Kong and spent 14 months undertaking fieldwork on the Chinese cappuccino culture in Bologna, Italy. Photo: Hilary Clarke