Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photo: AFP
Europe

Top UK rabbi says Jeremy Corbyn is unfit for high office due to anti-Semitic ‘poison’

  • The Labour Party has been dogged by allegations of widespread anti-Semitism among members since Corbyn took over in 2015
  • Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis’ scathing newspaper comment piece, just weeks before the December 12 election, held Corbyn responsible
Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:22pm, 26 Nov, 2019

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn during the BBC Question Time leaders' special debate in Sheffield on Friday. Photo: BBC via EPA-EFE
Europe

Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn says he will ‘remain neutral’ in new Brexit vote if made PM

  • This will let him credibly carry out referendum result and unite Britain, opposition party leader says
  • Corbyn and Boris Johnson grilled on TV in special BBC question and answer session ahead of looming December 12 election
Topic |   Brexit
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 8:12am, 23 Nov, 2019

