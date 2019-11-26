Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photo: AFP
Top UK rabbi says Jeremy Corbyn is unfit for high office due to anti-Semitic ‘poison’
- The Labour Party has been dogged by allegations of widespread anti-Semitism among members since Corbyn took over in 2015
- Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis’ scathing newspaper comment piece, just weeks before the December 12 election, held Corbyn responsible
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn during the BBC Question Time leaders' special debate in Sheffield on Friday. Photo: BBC via EPA-EFE
Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn says he will ‘remain neutral’ in new Brexit vote if made PM
- This will let him credibly carry out referendum result and unite Britain, opposition party leader says
- Corbyn and Boris Johnson grilled on TV in special BBC question and answer session ahead of looming December 12 election
