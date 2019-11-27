The Capnocytophaga canimorsus bacteria, found in the saliva of dogs and cats, can be deadly to humans. Photo: Shutterstock
A dog licked a healthy man. The man died within weeks after suffering horrifying flu-like symptoms, severe sepsis, kidney failure and brain swelling
- Rare infection that killed German man was caused by the Capnocytophaga canimorsus bacteria, found in saliva of dogs and cats
Topic | Disease
The Capnocytophaga canimorsus bacteria, found in the saliva of dogs and cats, can be deadly to humans. Photo: Shutterstock