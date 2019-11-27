Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A female cashier at an Albert Heijn supermarket. Photo: Shutterstock
Europe

Horrible bosses: Dutch supermarket chain Albert Heijn drops ‘bizarre’ request for staff underwear photos

  • The Netherlands’ top supermarket chain asked workers at one of its stores to provide photos of themselves in their underwear to work out sizes for new uniforms
  • The Albert Heijn supermarket chain reversed course after stunned employees complained
Topic |   The Netherlands
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:11pm, 27 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A female cashier at an Albert Heijn supermarket. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.