A female cashier at an Albert Heijn supermarket. Photo: Shutterstock
Horrible bosses: Dutch supermarket chain Albert Heijn drops ‘bizarre’ request for staff underwear photos
- The Netherlands’ top supermarket chain asked workers at one of its stores to provide photos of themselves in their underwear to work out sizes for new uniforms
- The Albert Heijn supermarket chain reversed course after stunned employees complained
