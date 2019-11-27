An image take from CCTV footage shows one of the thieves destroying display cases with jewels inside the Green Vault in Dresden, Germany, early Monday. Photo: DPA
US$1 billion in jewels, no insurance: German police under pressure to catch thieves who carried out the ‘biggest art heist in modern history’
- Police in Germany hunt robbers who snatched priceless 18th-century jewellery from a state museum in Dresden
A police Forensics officer investigates the area near the Dresden Castle on Monday after the Green Vault was broken into. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘Billion-dollar heist’ as thieves snatch ‘priceless’ jewels from Dresden’s Green Vault museum
- Police arrived on scene within minutes but suspects had already fled in waiting getaway car
- Artefacts at Green Vault survived Allied bombing during World War II but were taken by Soviet Union before being returned in 1958
