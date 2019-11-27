Channels

An image take from CCTV footage shows one of the thieves destroying display cases with jewels inside the Green Vault in Dresden, Germany, early Monday. Photo: DPA
Europe

US$1 billion in jewels, no insurance: German police under pressure to catch thieves who carried out the ‘biggest art heist in modern history’

  • Police in Germany hunt robbers who snatched priceless 18th-century jewellery from a state museum in Dresden
Topic |   Germany
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 1:52pm, 27 Nov, 2019

A police Forensics officer investigates the area near the Dresden Castle on Monday after the Green Vault was broken into. Photo: EPA-EFE
Europe

‘Billion-dollar heist’ as thieves snatch ‘priceless’ jewels from Dresden’s Green Vault museum

  • Police arrived on scene within minutes but suspects had already fled in waiting getaway car
  • Artefacts at Green Vault survived Allied bombing during World War II but were taken by Soviet Union before being returned in 1958
Topic |   Germany
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 1:59am, 26 Nov, 2019

