Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn holds up redacted documents of secret talks between the UK and US governments during a speech on the NHS in London. Photo: EPA
Did Boris Johnson offer US companies access to Britain’s NHS? Jeremy Corbyn says he has proof

  • Corbyn held up what he said were 451 pages of previously secret documents showing the NHS would be on the table in a post-Brexit trade deal
  • He warned: ‘Megacorporations see Johnson’s alliance with Trump as a chance to make billions from the illness and sickness of people’ in the UK
Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:00pm, 27 Nov, 2019

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces the Conservative party manifesto. Photo: EPA-EFE
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveils his manifesto for Brexit Britain ahead of crucial December election

  • The main plank of the Conservative manifesto is the Brexit deal Johnson negotiated with Brussels in October
Topic |   Brexit
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:07am, 25 Nov, 2019

