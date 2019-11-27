Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn holds up redacted documents of secret talks between the UK and US governments during a speech on the NHS in London. Photo: EPA
Did Boris Johnson offer US companies access to Britain’s NHS? Jeremy Corbyn says he has proof
- Corbyn held up what he said were 451 pages of previously secret documents showing the NHS would be on the table in a post-Brexit trade deal
- He warned: ‘Megacorporations see Johnson’s alliance with Trump as a chance to make billions from the illness and sickness of people’ in the UK
Topic | Britain
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces the Conservative party manifesto. Photo: EPA-EFE
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveils his manifesto for Brexit Britain ahead of crucial December election
- The main plank of the Conservative manifesto is the Brexit deal Johnson negotiated with Brussels in October
Topic | Brexit
