Cossacks in Sevastopol, Crimea attend a procession dedicated to the anniversary of anti-Bolshevik’s army evacuation from Crimea in 1920. Photo: Reuters
Apple bows to Moscow’s pressure by agreeing to show annexed Crimea as part of Russia on apps
- Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 in a move condemned by most of the global community
- Moscow and Apple had been in talks over the last few months, with the US giant initially hoping to show Crimea as undefined territory
Topic | Russia
