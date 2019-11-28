Channels

SCMP
Spanish Civil Guard divers stand over the refloated prow of a submarine used to transport drugs illegally in Aldan, northwestern Spain, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Europe

Three tonnes of cocaine found on ‘narco submarine’ seized by Spain

  • ‘Historic’ operation leads to first capture of underwater craft attempting to smuggle narcotics into Europe
  • Contraband with street value of US$110,000 found in 152 bundles on board handmade submarine
Topic |   Drugs
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:18am, 28 Nov, 2019

Police said they have been monitoring Liu for two weeks and he tried to escape on Tuesday night. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Suspected Chinese drug trafficker arrested in Philippines with US$50 million of meth concealed in tea packets

  • Police said they had been monitoring Liu Chao for two weeks and he tried to escape after sensing he was making a deal with an undercover officer
  • Philippine officials say the tea wrappers used to conceal the drugs are similar to ones found in seizures in Malaysia, Thailand and Myanmar
Topic |   Drugs
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 9:35pm, 27 Nov, 2019

