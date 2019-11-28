Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes a sip of cider as he visits Healey's Cornish Cyder Farm in Callestick, Cornwall on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Boris Johnson on course for major victory in British general election, pollsters predict
- British PM likely to win majority of 68 in parliament, according to YouGov, which accurately projected results in 2017
- That would be best result for Tories since Margaret Thatcher’s 1987 victory
Topic | Boris Johnson
Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn holds up redacted documents of secret talks between the UK and US governments during a speech on the NHS in London. Photo: EPA
Did Boris Johnson offer US companies access to Britain’s NHS? Jeremy Corbyn says he has proof
- Corbyn held up what he said were 451 pages of previously secret documents showing the NHS would be on the table in a post-Brexit trade deal
- He warned: ‘Megacorporations see Johnson’s alliance with Trump as a chance to make billions from the illness and sickness of people’ in the UK
Topic | Britain
