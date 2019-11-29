Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Liverpool fans hold up banners during Premier League match in April 2013 to commemorate those who lost their lives in the 1989 Hillsborough disaster. Photo: AFP
Europe

Hillsborough tragedy: ex-UK police chief found not guilty over deadly 1989 stadium crush

  • Former chief superintendent David Duckenfield was in charge during FA Cup semi-final when 96 Liverpool fans died in overcrowded enclosure
  • Police initially blamed disaster on drunken fans, an explanation rejected by survivors, victim’s relatives and wider Liverpool community
Topic |   Britain
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 12:56am, 29 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Liverpool fans hold up banners during Premier League match in April 2013 to commemorate those who lost their lives in the 1989 Hillsborough disaster. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.