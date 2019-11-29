Channels

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at the Balkan Conference in Berlin in April. Photo: dpa
Europe

China and Russia not Nato’s enemies, Emmanuel Macron says, as he defends ‘brain death’ remarks

  • French president says alliance created to provide collective security against Soviet Union should shift focus to terrorism
  • Macron earlier alarmed European allies by declaring he wants improved relations with Vladimir Putin
Nato
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 2:21am, 29 Nov, 2019

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at the Balkan Conference in Berlin in April. Photo: dpa
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at a press conference during the Nato summit in Brussels in July 2018. Photo: Reuters
Europe

France’s Emmanuel Macron laments Nato’s ‘brain death’ as Donald Trump’s US ‘turns its back on us’

  • French leader argues that EU must step up and start acting as a strategic world power
  • Germany’s Angela Merkel and Nato secretary general reject Macron’s criticism of alliance, setting scene for possible showdown at London summit
Emmanuel Macron
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 5:36am, 8 Nov, 2019

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at a press conference during the Nato summit in Brussels in July 2018. Photo: Reuters
