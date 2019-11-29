French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at the Balkan Conference in Berlin in April. Photo: dpa
China and Russia not Nato’s enemies, Emmanuel Macron says, as he defends ‘brain death’ remarks
- French president says alliance created to provide collective security against Soviet Union should shift focus to terrorism
- Macron earlier alarmed European allies by declaring he wants improved relations with Vladimir Putin
Topic | Nato
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at the Balkan Conference in Berlin in April. Photo: dpa
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at a press conference during the Nato summit in Brussels in July 2018. Photo: Reuters
France’s Emmanuel Macron laments Nato’s ‘brain death’ as Donald Trump’s US ‘turns its back on us’
- French leader argues that EU must step up and start acting as a strategic world power
- Germany’s Angela Merkel and Nato secretary general reject Macron’s criticism of alliance, setting scene for possible showdown at London summit
Topic | Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at a press conference during the Nato summit in Brussels in July 2018. Photo: Reuters