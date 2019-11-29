Channels

The two women were left bloodied in an attack on a London bus in May. Photo: Facebook
Europe

UK teens plead guilty to homophobic London bus attack on two women

  • Victims were harassed and punched after group found out they were a couple and tried to force them to kiss each other
Topic |   LGBTI
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 4:48am, 29 Nov, 2019

A rainbow pride flag. Photo: Shutterstock
Southeast Asia

Caned for gay sex: Malaysian men’s punishment condemned by rights group

  • Authorities found out about the private event by monitoring messages between the men, then sent 50 officers to detain them, according to a rights group
  • Activists say there is a worsening climate for LGBT communities in the Muslim-majority country, which has harsh punishments for same-sex ties
Topic |   Malaysia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:00pm, 19 Nov, 2019

