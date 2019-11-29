The two women were left bloodied in an attack on a London bus in May. Photo: Facebook
UK teens plead guilty to homophobic London bus attack on two women
- Victims were harassed and punched after group found out they were a couple and tried to force them to kiss each other
Caned for gay sex: Malaysian men’s punishment condemned by rights group
- Authorities found out about the private event by monitoring messages between the men, then sent 50 officers to detain them, according to a rights group
- Activists say there is a worsening climate for LGBT communities in the Muslim-majority country, which has harsh punishments for same-sex ties
