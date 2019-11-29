Channels

An ice sculpture is put in place for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the studio before the start of the Channel 4 News' General Election climate debate in London on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Boris Johnson replaced by melting ice block in climate change TV debate, as Tories cry foul

  • Ex-environment minister not allowed to serve as substitute after British PM declined to take part
  • Conservative Party says broadcaster broke impartiality rules by depriving them of representation ahead of general election
Updated: 5:39am, 29 Nov, 2019

An ice sculpture is put in place for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the studio before the start of the Channel 4 News' General Election climate debate in London on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes a sip of cider as he visits Healey's Cornish Cyder Farm in Callestick, Cornwall on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Boris Johnson on course for major victory in British general election, pollsters predict

  • British PM likely to win majority of 68 in parliament, according to YouGov, which accurately projected results in 2017
  • That would be best result for Tories since Margaret Thatcher’s 1987 victory
Updated: 7:54am, 28 Nov, 2019

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes a sip of cider as he visits Healey's Cornish Cyder Farm in Callestick, Cornwall on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
