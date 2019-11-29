An ice sculpture is put in place for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the studio before the start of the Channel 4 News' General Election climate debate in London on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Boris Johnson replaced by melting ice block in climate change TV debate, as Tories cry foul
- Ex-environment minister not allowed to serve as substitute after British PM declined to take part
- Conservative Party says broadcaster broke impartiality rules by depriving them of representation ahead of general election
Topic | Boris Johnson
An ice sculpture is put in place for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the studio before the start of the Channel 4 News' General Election climate debate in London on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes a sip of cider as he visits Healey's Cornish Cyder Farm in Callestick, Cornwall on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Boris Johnson on course for major victory in British general election, pollsters predict
- British PM likely to win majority of 68 in parliament, according to YouGov, which accurately projected results in 2017
- That would be best result for Tories since Margaret Thatcher’s 1987 victory
Topic | Boris Johnson
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes a sip of cider as he visits Healey's Cornish Cyder Farm in Callestick, Cornwall on Wednesday. Photo: AFP