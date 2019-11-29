Channels

Boots that might have been worn by French emperor Napoleon during his final exile in Saint Helena are handled before being put on auction at Drouot auction house in Paris on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Paris auction offers chance to step into Napoleon’s shoes

  • Riding boots thought to belong to late French emperor expected to fetch up to US$88,000
  • Auctioneers believe Napoleon owned the pair during his final exile in Saint Helena after defeat at Waterloo
Topic |   Auctions
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 8:00am, 29 Nov, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
Oleg Sokolov dressed as Napoleon during an historic re-enactment in 2014. Photo: AFP
Russia & Central Asia

Russian Napoleon enthusiast admits chopping up lover

  • Oleg Sokolov, 63, was arrested on Saturday after being hauled out of an icy river in Saint Petersburg with a backpack containing a woman’s arms
Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:22pm, 10 Nov, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
