Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: AP
Boris Johnson slammed single mothers and ‘feckless’ working-class men in 1995 article
- As December 12 election nears, the quotes were splashed across the front page of Daily Mirror tabloid, under the tagline ‘What he really thinks’
- Johnson dismissed the criticism, insisting the ‘words are lifted out of context’ and were an ‘absolute distortion’ of what he believes
An ice sculpture is put in place for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the studio before the start of the Channel 4 News' General Election climate debate in London on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Boris Johnson replaced by melting ice block in climate change TV debate, as Tories cry foul
- Ex-environment minister not allowed to serve as substitute after British PM declined to take part
- Conservative Party says broadcaster broke impartiality rules by depriving them of representation ahead of general election
