A combination image showing CCTV journalist Kong Linlin (left), who shouted from her seat and slapped an activist at an event organised by Hong Kong Watch and British's Conservative Party Human Rights Commission. Photos: Twitter
Chinese reporter Kong Linlin guilty of slapping UK activist during debate over Hong Kong
- CCTV journalist given suspended sentence for assaulting Enoch Lieu at Conservative Party conference in Birmingham last year
- Kong shouted at human rights activists on panel that they were ‘trying to separate China’, then hit Lieu when he asked her to leave
Topic | Chinese overseas
A combination image showing CCTV journalist Kong Linlin (left), who shouted from her seat and slapped an activist at an event organised by Hong Kong Watch and British's Conservative Party Human Rights Commission. Photos: Twitter