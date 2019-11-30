Dutch police secure a shopping street after a stabbing incident in The Hague on Friday. Photo: AP
Three wounded in Black Friday stabbing at The Hague’s busy shopping district
- Dutch police hunting for male suspect, aged 45-50, in grey jogging suit
- Too early to say if terror motive to blame for attack, according to authorities
Topic | The Netherlands
Police at the scene of an incident on London Bridge in central London. Photo: AP
London Bridge attack: suspect wearing fake explosive vest shot dead after fatal stabbing
- Two members of the public killed in attack that authorities labelled a ‘terrorist incident’
- Londoners hailed as heroes for tackling and disarming suspect before police arrived
Topic | Britain
