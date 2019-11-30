Channels

Dutch police secure a shopping street after a stabbing incident in The Hague on Friday. Photo: AP
Europe

Three wounded in Black Friday stabbing at The Hague’s busy shopping district

  • Dutch police hunting for male suspect, aged 45-50, in grey jogging suit
  • Too early to say if terror motive to blame for attack, according to authorities
Topic |   The Netherlands
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:16am, 30 Nov, 2019

Dutch police secure a shopping street after a stabbing incident in The Hague on Friday. Photo: AP
Police at the scene of an incident on London Bridge in central London. Photo: AP
Europe

London Bridge attack: suspect wearing fake explosive vest shot dead after fatal stabbing

  • Two members of the public killed in attack that authorities labelled a ‘terrorist incident’
  • Londoners hailed as heroes for tackling and disarming suspect before police arrived
Topic |   Britain
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 4:50am, 30 Nov, 2019

Police at the scene of an incident on London Bridge in central London. Photo: AP
