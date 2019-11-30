Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) and British Home Secretary, Priti Patel (C) visit the crime scene near London Bridge in London. Photo: EPA-EFE
Europe

As UK reels from London Bridge attack, questions over attacker’s release on parole

  • British government will conduct a ‘full review’ after it emerged London Bridge attacker was jailed for terrorism
  • PM Boris Johnson visited the scene, saying sentencing rules need to be toughened up
Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:08pm, 30 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) and British Home Secretary, Priti Patel (C) visit the crime scene near London Bridge in London. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
In this grab taken from video of the incident, the attacker is surrounded by armed police on London Bridge, in London. Photo: AP
Europe

London Bridge attack: suspect wearing fake explosive vest shot dead after fatal stabbing

  • Suspect identified by British police to be Usman Khan, 28, who was released from jail last December after being convicted for terrorism offences in 2012
  • Two people were killed in the stabbing, which also wounded three others
Topic |   Britain
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 5:19pm, 30 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

In this grab taken from video of the incident, the attacker is surrounded by armed police on London Bridge, in London. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.