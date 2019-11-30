British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) and British Home Secretary, Priti Patel (C) visit the crime scene near London Bridge in London. Photo: EPA-EFE
As UK reels from London Bridge attack, questions over attacker’s release on parole
- British government will conduct a ‘full review’ after it emerged London Bridge attacker was jailed for terrorism
- PM Boris Johnson visited the scene, saying sentencing rules need to be toughened up
Topic | Britain
In this grab taken from video of the incident, the attacker is surrounded by armed police on London Bridge, in London. Photo: AP
London Bridge attack: suspect wearing fake explosive vest shot dead after fatal stabbing
- Suspect identified by British police to be Usman Khan, 28, who was released from jail last December after being convicted for terrorism offences in 2012
- Two people were killed in the stabbing, which also wounded three others
