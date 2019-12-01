Dutch Police spokeswoman Marije Kuiper speaks to journalists in Grote Marktstraat where three people were injured in a stabbing attack. Photo: dpa
Dutch police arrest 35-year-old suspect in Hague Black Friday stabbings
- The 35-year-old suspect was detained in the centre of the city a day after the stabbing which caused panic as shoppers hunted Black Friday bargains
Topic | Crime
Dutch Police spokeswoman Marije Kuiper speaks to journalists in Grote Marktstraat where three people were injured in a stabbing attack. Photo: dpa
Dutch police secure a shopping street after a stabbing incident in The Hague on Friday. Photo: AP
Three wounded in Black Friday stabbing at The Hague’s busy shopping district
- Dutch police are hunting for a male suspect who attacked shoppers as they looked for bargains on Black Friday
- Too early to say if terror motive to blame for attack, according to authorities
Topic | The Netherlands
Dutch police secure a shopping street after a stabbing incident in The Hague on Friday. Photo: AP