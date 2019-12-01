Environmental activists block railway tracks leading to the Jaenschwalde lignite opencast mine. Photo: dpa
White-clad campaigners occupy German coal mines in climate protest
- Hundreds of campaigners stormed into the Jaenschwalde Ost mine while another 450 sat down on a railroad connected to the site
Topic | Climate change
Spanish acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (L) visits the IFEMA venue that host the UN Climate Change Conference COP25. Photo: dpa
No senior members of Trump’s administration will attend COP25 climate conference in Spain
- Speaker Nancy Pelosi will led a 15-member congressional delegation to ‘reaffirm the commitment of the American people to combating the climate crisis’
