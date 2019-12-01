A general view of London Bridge following Friday’s terror attack. Photo: dpa
Islamic State claims responsibility for London Bridge knife attack, says Usman Khan was one of its fighters
- Terrorist organisation says attack was a response to calls for targeting citizens of the countries that form an alliance fighting Islamic State
In this grab taken from video of the incident, the attacker is surrounded by armed police on London Bridge, in London. Photo: AP
London Bridge attack: suspect wearing fake explosive vest shot dead after fatal stabbing
- Suspect identified by British police to be Usman Khan, 28, who was released from jail last December after being convicted for terrorism offences in 2012
- Two people were killed in the stabbing, which also wounded three others
