Police officers aim their weapons at Usman Khan. Photo: Reuters
London Bridge attack: ‘heroes’ who fought back include convicted murderer, a Polish chef and a plain clothes cop
- People used a fire extinguisher and a narwhal tusk to fight back against London Bridge attacker Usman Khan
- Incident a reminder of how ordinary people can take extraordinary actions to save themselves and others
A general view of London Bridge following Friday’s terror attack. Photo: dpa
Islamic State claims responsibility for London Bridge knife attack, says Usman Khan was one of its fighters
- Terrorist organisation says attack was a response to calls for targeting citizens of the countries that form an alliance fighting Islamic State
A general view of London Bridge following Friday’s terror attack. Photo: dpa