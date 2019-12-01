Channels

Police officers aim their weapons at Usman Khan. Photo: Reuters
Europe

London Bridge attack: ‘heroes’ who fought back include convicted murderer, a Polish chef and a plain clothes cop

  • People used a fire extinguisher and a narwhal tusk to fight back against London Bridge attacker Usman Khan
  • Incident a reminder of how ordinary people can take extraordinary actions to save themselves and others
Topic |   Islamic militancy
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 11:23am, 1 Dec, 2019

A general view of London Bridge following Friday’s terror attack. Photo: dpa
Europe

Islamic State claims responsibility for London Bridge knife attack, says Usman Khan was one of its fighters

  • Terrorist organisation says attack was a response to calls for targeting citizens of the countries that form an alliance fighting Islamic State
Topic |   Crime
DPA

DPA  

Updated: 7:02am, 1 Dec, 2019

