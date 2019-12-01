A firefighter battles a blaze in California. Photo: AP
UN chief warns ‘point of no return’ for climate change imminent
- Speaking before the start of an international climate conference, Antonio Guterres said the world’s response had been ‘utterly inadequate’
- ‘The point of no return is no longer over the horizon,’ he told reporters in Madrid. ‘It is in sight and hurtling toward us’
Topic | Climate change
US actor Leonardo DiCaprio speaks onstage at the 2019 Global Citizen Festival: Power The Movement in Central Park in New York. Photo: AFP
Actor and climate activist Leonardo DiCaprio denies Bolsonaro accusation of financial link to Amazon fires
- Bolsonaro accused DiCaprio of “collaborating with the fires in the Amazon” by donating US$500,000 to a group he said had started fires in the forest
Topic | Environment
