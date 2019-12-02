Thousands of Maltese protest outside a courthouse demanding that Joseph Muscat step down. Photo: AP Photo
Maltese prime minister says he is stepping down amid crisis over murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia
- Calls for Joseph Muscat to step down intensified after the probe led to charges against a prominent businessman with alleged ties to government ministers
Topic | European Union
Maltese businessman Yorgen Fenech, who was arrested in connection with an investigation into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Photo: Reuters
Maltese tycoon Yorgen Fenech charged with complicity to murder in 2017 car bombing of star journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia
- Escalating murder investigation has rocked the tiny Mediterranean island of Malta and reached the highest rungs of politics, with two ministers and prime minister’s chief of staff stepping down from their posts
- Businessman Yorgen Fenech pleaded not guilty to charge and sources say the Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat may soon announce his resignation
Topic | Crime
