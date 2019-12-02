Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Thousands of Maltese protest outside a courthouse demanding that Joseph Muscat step down. Photo: AP Photo
Europe

Maltese prime minister says he is stepping down amid crisis over murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia

  • Calls for Joseph Muscat to step down intensified after the probe led to charges against a prominent businessman with alleged ties to government ministers
Topic |   European Union
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 4:36am, 2 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Thousands of Maltese protest outside a courthouse demanding that Joseph Muscat step down. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Maltese businessman Yorgen Fenech, who was arrested in connection with an investigation into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Maltese tycoon Yorgen Fenech charged with complicity to murder in 2017 car bombing of star journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia

  • Escalating murder investigation has rocked the tiny Mediterranean island of Malta and reached the highest rungs of politics, with two ministers and prime minister’s chief of staff stepping down from their posts
  • Businessman Yorgen Fenech pleaded not guilty to charge and sources say the Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat may soon announce his resignation
Topic |   Crime
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 9:39pm, 1 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Maltese businessman Yorgen Fenech, who was arrested in connection with an investigation into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.