The operation in West and Central Africa involves 4,500 personnel and is France’s largest overseas military mission. File photo: AFP
Offensive cartoons? Charlie Hebdo in hot water after French army helicopter crash deaths
- The French satirical weekly is regularly denounced by its targets for going too far
- But Charlie Hebdo’s editor defended the magazine’s ‘satirical spirit’
13 French soldiers killed in helicopter collision in Mali, where troops confront Islamic militants
- French President Emmanuel Macron pays tribute upon hearing of the crash, which occurred during a combat operation
- A new surge in extremist attacks in Mali has killed well over 100 local troops in the past two months
