Catherine Cui is a candidate for Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party: ‘I love both Farage and [Donald] Trump very much’. Photo: Hilary Clarke
Europe

The British Chinese running in the 2019 UK general election

  • Nine candidates have been selected by the main parties, two less than the UK election in 2015
  • Among them is Alan Mak, who made history as the first Chinese elected to the UK parliament
Topic |   Britain
Hilary Clarke

Updated: 6:10am, 3 Dec, 2019

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing renewed questions about his personal life. Photo: EPA
Love affairs, Russians and Brexit: what is Boris Johnson hiding?

  • UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces renewed questions about his links to a US businesswoman who claims ‘very special relationship’ with him
  • Questions also mount over what influence Russia may have had on the 2016 Brexit referendum
Topic |   Boris Johnson
Hilary Clarke

Updated: 10:04pm, 19 Nov, 2019

