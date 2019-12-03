Catherine Cui is a candidate for Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party: ‘I love both Farage and [Donald] Trump very much’. Photo: Hilary Clarke
The British Chinese running in the 2019 UK general election
- Nine candidates have been selected by the main parties, two less than the UK election in 2015
- Among them is Alan Mak, who made history as the first Chinese elected to the UK parliament
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing renewed questions about his personal life. Photo: EPA
Love affairs, Russians and Brexit: what is Boris Johnson hiding?
- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces renewed questions about his links to a US businesswoman who claims ‘very special relationship’ with him
- Questions also mount over what influence Russia may have had on the 2016 Brexit referendum
