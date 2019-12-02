United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at the opening of the UN Climate Change Conference COP25 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: AFP
Tackle climate change or surrender, UN chief says at opening of climate talks
- UN Secretary-General António Guterres says unless the world stops burning coal, efforts to tackle climate change will be doomed
- The world’s largest carbon emitters – the US, China and India – are sending ministerial officials to the talks
Topic | Climate change
A firefighter battles a blaze in California. Photo: AP
UN chief warns ‘point of no return’ for climate change imminent
- Speaking before the start of an international climate conference, Antonio Guterres said the world’s response had been ‘utterly inadequate’
- ‘The point of no return is no longer over the horizon,’ he told reporters in Madrid. ‘It is in sight and hurtling toward us’
