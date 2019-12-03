Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A man lights a candle on Monday in front of placards and tributes to the victims of last Friday’s attack on London Bridge. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Vigil for London attack victims as politicians trade blame

  • British PM Boris Johnson accuses Labour of being soft on terrorism and vows to end early release of inmates convicted of terrorist crimes
  • Usman Khan, who stabbed two people to death on Friday before being shot and killed by police, had been freed after serving half of 16-year sentence
Topic |   Britain
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 1:37am, 3 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A man lights a candle on Monday in front of placards and tributes to the victims of last Friday’s attack on London Bridge. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Police officers aim their weapons at Usman Khan. Photo: Reuters
Europe

London Bridge attack: ‘heroes’ who fought back include convicted murderer, a Polish chef and a plain clothes cop

  • Bystanders used a fire extinguisher and a narwhal tusk to fight back against London Bridge attacker Usman Khan
  • Incident a reminder of how ordinary people can take extraordinary actions to save themselves and others
Topic |   Islamic militancy
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 9:40pm, 1 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police officers aim their weapons at Usman Khan. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.