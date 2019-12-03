A man lights a candle on Monday in front of placards and tributes to the victims of last Friday’s attack on London Bridge. Photo: Reuters
Vigil for London attack victims as politicians trade blame
- British PM Boris Johnson accuses Labour of being soft on terrorism and vows to end early release of inmates convicted of terrorist crimes
- Usman Khan, who stabbed two people to death on Friday before being shot and killed by police, had been freed after serving half of 16-year sentence
Police officers aim their weapons at Usman Khan. Photo: Reuters
London Bridge attack: ‘heroes’ who fought back include convicted murderer, a Polish chef and a plain clothes cop
- Bystanders used a fire extinguisher and a narwhal tusk to fight back against London Bridge attacker Usman Khan
- Incident a reminder of how ordinary people can take extraordinary actions to save themselves and others
