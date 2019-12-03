Virginia Giuffre speaking in an interview on BBC Panorama to be aired on Monday. Photo: BBC Panorama via AP
Prince Andrew ‘sweated all over me’, says Virginia Giuffre, US woman in Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking scandal
- In TV interview, Giuffre, who says she was forced to sleep with British royal when she was only 17, gives details of 2001 meeting at London nightclub
- ‘This is a story of abuse, and this is a story of your guys’ royalty,’ she says in appeal for support from British public
