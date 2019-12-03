Channels

Virginia Giuffre speaking in an interview on BBC Panorama to be aired on Monday. Photo: BBC Panorama via AP
Europe

Prince Andrew ‘sweated all over me’, says Virginia Giuffre, US woman in Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking scandal

  • In TV interview, Giuffre, who says she was forced to sleep with British royal when she was only 17, gives details of 2001 meeting at London nightclub
  • ‘This is a story of abuse, and this is a story of your guys’ royalty,’ she says in appeal for support from British public
Topic |   Royalty
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:54am, 3 Dec, 2019

Virginia Giuffre speaking in an interview on BBC Panorama to be aired on Monday. Photo: BBC Panorama via AP
Britain's Prince Andrew arrives at the Francis Crick Institute in London in July 2017. Photo: EPA-EFE
Europe

Prince Andrew steps down from public duties amid Jeffrey Epstein scandal

  • Scrutiny over ‘ill-judged’ association with disgraced US financier causing ‘major disruption’ to royal family’s work
  • Controversy deepened after Prince Andrew’s apparent lack of compassion for Epstein’s victims in disastrous TV interview
Topic |   Royalty
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:28pm, 21 Nov, 2019

Britain's Prince Andrew arrives at the Francis Crick Institute in London in July 2017. Photo: EPA-EFE
