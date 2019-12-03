Greta Thunberg arrives aboard the yacht La Vagabonde at Santo Amaro port in Lisbon, Portugal, on her way to the UN Climate Change Conference. Photo: Reuters
Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrives in Europe for UN talks after sailing across Atlantic
- The Swedish teenager sailed into Lisbon en route to Madrid to attend UN climate change talks
- Meanwhile, a new scientific report has found there is mounting evidence the world is getting even hotter
Greta Thunberg with Australian couple Riley Whitelum (left) and Elayna Carausu (right, holding their child, Lenny) and English sailor Nikki Henderson (second left) on board the catamaran La Vagabonde in Virginia on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Greta Thunberg hitches catamaran ride back to Europe with Australian family
- Teen climate activist is hoping to arrive in time for UN climate meeting in Spain in early December
- Boat owners Riley Whitelum and Elayna Carausu, who travel the world with their 11-month-old baby, responding to Thunberg’s request for carbon-free transport
